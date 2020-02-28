e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned for eight years for doping offence - CAS

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned for eight years for doping offence - CAS

The Swiss-based CAS upheld the appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the international swimming federation (FINA) and Sun, one of China’s most recognisable athletes who had already served a doping ban in 2014.

other-sports Updated: Feb 28, 2020 14:53 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Lausanne
Sun Yang of China.
Sun Yang of China.(Getty Images)
         

China’s triple Olympic swimming gold medallist Sun Yang has been found guilty of refusing to give a doping sample and banned for eight years in an eagerly-awaited judgement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday.

The Swiss-based CAS upheld the appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the international swimming federation (FINA) and Sun, one of China’s most recognisable athletes who had already served a doping ban in 2014.

Sun, who was accused of refusing to provide blood and urine samples when drug testers visited his home in China in September 2018, has the right to appeal the ruling at the Swiss federal court.

tags
top news
To Congress’ rajdharma jibe over Delhi riots, BJP targets Sonia Gandhi
To Congress’ rajdharma jibe over Delhi riots, BJP targets Sonia Gandhi
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42, say hospital authorities
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42, say hospital authorities
Sonia Gandhi forms Congress’ fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
Sonia Gandhi forms Congress’ fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
Raghuram Rajan’s advice as global growth falters over coronavirus fears
Raghuram Rajan’s advice as global growth falters over coronavirus fears
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
What is NavIc? What can it do? Why is it important for you
What is NavIc? What can it do? Why is it important for you
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports