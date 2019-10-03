CM Punk challenges The Rock to call him during Smackdown’s Fox debut

other-sports

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:19 IST

CM Punk’s return to WWE may be few months away but he looks set to be part of the talk show for WWE’s backstage show for Fox, Smackdown’s new broadcaster. The update has also raised hopes of him making his in-ring return sooner or later. Fox is the new broadcaster of Smackdown that will be aired on Friday from this week.

To grace Smackdown’s move to Fox, WWE has already confirmed the comeback of The Rock, highest-paid Hollywood star and a WWE legend.

While speaking at an event recently, Punk challenged The Rock to call him when he marks his comeback to the show.

“I enjoy The Rock, I do. And I’m not trying to put this out… but do you remember the last time The Rock was in the Staples Center? Let’s do it again. When is this show, next Friday? Dwayne, call me Frida,” he said recently.

In 2017, the Rock appeared on Monday Night Raw after the show went off the air. He called Punk from the middle of the ring as the crowd was chanting Punk’s name. He (Punk) did not pick up the call but The Rock left a voice message for him.

Punk last competed on WWE in 2014. In January that year, he had walked out of the show. He was later fired by WWE on the day of his wedding in June.

In an interview with Sky Sports recently, Triple H, WWE’s COO, has left the door ajar for Punk’s comeback, hinting that he is in line to make his return.

As for The Rock, his comeback on Friday will end his three-year exile. His last appearance came at Wrestlemania 32, where he pinned Eric Rowan in record six seconds after hitting him with a Rock Bottom. Later, John Cena would help him to fend off other members of The Wyatt Family.

‘The Peoples Champ’ has already retired from wrestling and will not be taking part any match at Smackdown. Though, he is guaranteed to entertain the crowd with his mic skills.

Smackdown’s Fox debut will also see the comebacks of Sting, Goldberg, The Undertaker, Trish Stratus, Lita and other WWE legends.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 16:10 IST