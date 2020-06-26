e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Coach fired for refusing online classes

Coach fired for refusing online classes

Cook’s refusal to coordinate with SAI’s online classes on the grounds that his dues weren’t cleared since March expedited the matter.

other-sports Updated: Jun 26, 2020 10:17 IST
Navneet Singh
Navneet Singh
New Delhi
Women wrestler practice at Sonipat
Women wrestler practice at Sonipat (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has terminated the contract of the national women’s wrestling coach Andrew Cook for refusing to participate in the online classes conducted by Sports Authority of India (SAI), said WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar. Cook, who was on SAI’s payroll, had joined in early 2019 to prepare the national team for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics. He left for his home in the US in March when the national camp in Lucknow was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

WFI was contemplating terminating Cook’s services for some time after the pandemic put a question mark on the future of the national camp. Cook was paid a monthly salary of R3 lakh. Cook’s refusal to coordinate with SAI’s online classes on the grounds that his dues weren’t cleared since March expedited the matter. “In this time of economic meltdown due to global pandemic we couldn’t justify his salary as he wasn’t regular in attending online classes run by SAI,” the WFI has said in a statement. Tomar said Cook’s dues till May have been cleared. Cook didn’t respond to messages.

Last October, the WFI had terminated men’s freestyle wrestling coach Hossein Karimi just six months after the Iranian joined, saying he wasn’t able to adjust. It is understood that the WFI has been spending close to R 14.5 lakh on foreign experts. One of them is Georgian Shako Bentinidis, Bajrang Punia’s personal coach, who gets approximately R 4 lakh per month. Punia is one of the elite wrestlers who have qualified for Olympics in 65kg freestyle event in the 2019 cycle. “Since there is no camp and Shako has gone home. We paid him 70% of his salary for three months-March to May,” said Tomar. “In future there will be more cuts as Punia is training all alone. We plan to negotiate with all the foreign coaches and chalk out new contracts.”

WFI had also hired Russian Malikov Kamal for Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg), both of whom have qualified for Olympics. Kamal too has gone home. Tomar said they are not thinking too far ahead since there is no international competition and the national camp may not start till September or October. “If he is willing to join we can hire him again,” he said.

tags
top news
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
Over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally beyond 4.9 lakh
Over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally beyond 4.9 lakh
1.25 cr jobs, 125 days: PM to launch Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan today
1.25 cr jobs, 125 days: PM to launch Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan today
How Delhi crossed Mumbai in grim Covid-19 milestone
How Delhi crossed Mumbai in grim Covid-19 milestone
UP firms making bullet proof jackets ditch China, say ‘no trust’: Report
UP firms making bullet proof jackets ditch China, say ‘no trust’: Report
‘Take whatever action you want to’: Priyanka Gandhi dares UP govt over Covid-19 tweets
‘Take whatever action you want to’: Priyanka Gandhi dares UP govt over Covid-19 tweets
LIVE: Vietnam PM warns of economic calamity due to Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: Vietnam PM warns of economic calamity due to Covid-19 pandemic
How Delhi cases compare To Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended
How Delhi cases compare To Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In