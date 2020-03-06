Coronavirus outbreak: Shooting World Cup in New Delhi postponed - Report

other-sports

The upcoming Shooting World Cup in New Delhi has been postponed due to novel coronavirus threat, NRAI source told news agency PTI. The tournament sanctioned by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) was scheduled to take place from March 15 to March 26. “The tournament in Delhi will now be held in two parts before the Olympic Games. Dates for the events will be announced shortly,” the source said.

The decision comes after the government imposed several restrictions on the entry of travellers from affected countries such as China, Italy, South Korea, Japan and Iran, in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. In all, 22 countries had pulled out of the event, a source in NRAI told PTI.

“While 22 was the last count till Thursday night, some counties who had withdrawn, have also reapplied for visas,” the source said.

Apart from Delhi shooting World Cup, the Olympic Test event in Tokyo, which was scheduled to take place from April 16, has also been cancelled, the report said.

the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) on Wednesday had scrapped global ranking points for the New Delhi World Cup which was to be staged at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges here from March 15 to 26 after travel restrictions imposed by the Indian government due to the novel coronavirus barred top shooters from affected countries like Italy, South Korea and Japan from competing.

