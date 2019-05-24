Disappointing day for Indian archers in World Cup Stage III

The India mixed recurve team made a second round exit, while the individual archers also bowed to cap a forgettable day for the country in the World Cup Stage III in Antalya on Friday.

The Indian mixed pair of Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai lost to their Turkish opponents Yasemin Anagoz and Mete Gazoz 4-5 in the shoot-off.

Earlier, Rai, Deepika, Bombayla Devi and Atul Verma also made exits in their respective individual section and are set to return empty-handed in their last outing before next month’s World Championships. Indian compound mixed pair of Rajat Chauhan and Jyothi Surekha Vennam also made second round exit going down to Russia’s Viktoria Balzhanova and Anton Bulaev 156-158.

India’s only hope now lie from the compound team events where both men’s and women’s will fight for bronze medals.

