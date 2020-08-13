e-paper
F1 driver Sergio Perez will race in Spain after negative virus test

other-sports Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:32 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
MONTMELO
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 12, 2020 Racing Point's Sergio Perez poses for a drivers portrait REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 12, 2020 Racing Point's Sergio Perez poses for a drivers portrait REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Sergio Perez will race at the Spanish Grand Prix this week after testing negative for the coronavirus. His team said on Thursday that governing body FIA cleared him to return to the paddock for the race in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona.

The Racing Point driver missed the past two races at Silverstone in England after contracting the virus on a visit back home to Mexico last month. He flew by private plane to visit his mother in hospital.

Nico Hulkenberg, the veteran German driver who replaced Perez at Silverstone, stands down.

No other F1 drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 after the first five races of the season.

