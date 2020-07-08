e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Fernando Alonso returning to F1 next season with Renault

Fernando Alonso returning to F1 next season with Renault

Renault, which struggled in F1 last season, did not say how many seasons Alonso has signed for. He won both of his world titles with Renault in 2005 and '06.

other-sports Updated: Jul 08, 2020 17:12 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
SPIELBERG, Austria
Fernando Alonso during a press conference
Fernando Alonso during a press conference (REUTERS)
         

Fernando Alonso will return to Formula One next season with the Renault team.The French manufacturer said in a statement Wednesday that the 38-year-old Alonso will replace Daniel Ricciardo, who is joining McLaren next year.

“Fernando joins Renault for the upcoming seasons,” Renault said. “This decision is both bold and meaningful for the future.”

Renault, which struggled in F1 last season, did not say how many seasons Alonso has signed for. He won both of his world titles with Renault in 2005 and ‘06.

He quit McLaren and F1 at the end of 2018 to focus on winning motorsport’s triple crown.

Having already won the Monaco Grand Prix, he then won the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race but not the Indianapolis 500.

Alonso won 32 F1 races and is widely considered one of the most talented drivers of his era alongside six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

“It’s a great source of pride and with an immense emotion I’m returning to the team that gave me my chance at the start of my career,” Alonso said “I have principles and ambitions in line with the team’s project. Their progress this winter gives credibility to the objectives for the 2022 season.”

Alonso will race alongside 23-year-old French driver Esteban Ocon.

“His presence in our team is a formidable asset on the sporting level,” Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul said. “His experience and determination will enable us to get the best out of each other.”

