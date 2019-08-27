e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019

Former 800m world champion Marina Arzamasova gets provisional ban for doping

The AIU oversees integrity issues in athletics including doping on behalf of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF), the sport’s global governing body.

other-sports Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:15 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Marina Arzamasova of Belarus holds her national flag.
FILE PHOTO: Marina Arzamasova of Belarus holds her national flag.(REUTERS)
         

Former 800 metres world champion Marina Arzamasova of Belarus has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, who won the 800 metres gold at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, has tested positive for LGD-4033, a substance with similar properties to anabolic steroids that is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

“The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against Belarusian middle-distance runner Marina Arzamasova for a violation of the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules,” it said in a tweet.

The AIU oversees integrity issues in athletics including doping on behalf of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF), the sport’s global governing body.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 18:14 IST

tags
more from other sports
top news
    trending topics
    PV SindhuICC Test RankingINX media caseSalman KhanJasprit BumrahRRB Group D examP ChidambaramWar trailerPriyanka ChopraBala TeaserMS DhoniRBIChandrayaan 2Narendra ModiArvind Kejriwal
    don't miss