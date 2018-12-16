Former Indian hockey captain Sardar Singh booked in road rage case

Former Indian hockey captain and Padma Shri awardee Sardar Singh, his brother Didar Singh and an aide were booked in a road rage incident in Sector 35 in Chandigarh on Sunday.

On Didar’s complaint, Sachin Sharma, who is a manager with a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Chandigarh, was also booked for rash driving.

Both Didar and Sharma were arrested, but later released on bail.

Didar, 36, who is a resident of Sector 35 and has played for the Indian hockey team, told police that he was returning from JW Marriott Hotel when Sachin’s rashly driven car coming from the wrong side hit his vehicle on one of the internal roads in Sector 35A around 11am.

Didar alleged the impact was such that his wife and two sons, aged 6 and 9, fell unconscious.

Sharma, who was first to approach police, alleged Didar entered into a heated argument with him after the accident and also called his brother Sardar.

Sardar, who is currently posted as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Haryana, allegedly reached there with an aide (not identified yet) and along with Didar thrashed Sharma.

Sardar, Didar and their aide were booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341(wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons with a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, in a cross-FIR, the Sector 36 police booked Sachin Sharma under Section 279 (rash driving) of the IPC.

