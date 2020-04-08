e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Formula One shutdown period extended to five weeks

Formula One shutdown period extended to five weeks

The traditional summer shutdown was brought forward from August last month and increased from two to three weeks.

other-sports Updated: Apr 08, 2020 13:25 IST
AFP
AFP
Paris
Formula One’s mandatory shutdown period will be extended by a further two weeks
Formula One’s mandatory shutdown period will be extended by a further two weeks(REUTERS)
         

Formula One’s mandatory shutdown period will be extended by a further two weeks following the delay to the season caused by the coronavirus pandemic, world motorsport’s governing body has confirmed.

The decision to prolong the break during which no staff members related to car performance are allowed to work will be extended from 21 to 35 days. The traditional summer shutdown was brought forward from August last month and increased from two to three weeks.

The latest extension received “unanimous approval” from all F1 stakeholders, the FIA said in a statement.

Teams must observe the shutdown period across March, April and/or May.

“Further discussions regarding this topic remain open between the FIA, Formula 1 and all teams in light of the ongoing global impact of COVID-19,” it added.

The opening nine rounds of the 2020 season have been either cancelled or postponed, with doubts over a number of the other 14 races as the pandemic continues to overshadow the sporting calendar.

The Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled for June 14, became the latest to be scrapped on Tuesday. Officials said they would look to find a new date for the race.

top news
3 out of 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara Op from J&K; 2 went to Pak via Attari in 2018
3 out of 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara Op from J&K; 2 went to Pak via Attari in 2018
Make all Covid-19 tests free for citizens, suggests Supreme Court
Make all Covid-19 tests free for citizens, suggests Supreme Court
Covid-19: PM Modi reaches out to political parties over coronavirus response
Covid-19: PM Modi reaches out to political parties over coronavirus response
LIVE: Supreme Court says Covid-19 tests should be made free for Indians
LIVE: Supreme Court says Covid-19 tests should be made free for Indians
Exodus from Wuhan begins as 76-day lockdown ends, but another starts
Exodus from Wuhan begins as 76-day lockdown ends, but another starts
Click to buy: Hyundai brings 500 dealers under online wing to help customers
Click to buy: Hyundai brings 500 dealers under online wing to help customers
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports