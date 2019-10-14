Four national-level hockey players die in car crash: Report

other-sports

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:27 IST

Four national-level hockey players were killed while three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in met with an accident in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police were quoted as saying by news agency ANI. As per reports, the players were travelling from Itarsi to Hoshangabad to play in Dhyan Chand Trophy when their car met with an accident near Raisalpur village on National Highway 69.

Madhya Pradesh: Four national level hockey players dead, three injured, in a car accident in Hoshangabad pic.twitter.com/otLiRNQzoQ — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2019

The deceased were identified as Shehnawaz Khan, Adarsh Hardua, Ashish Lal and Aniket, by the Madhya Pradesh police, according to news agency IANS.

A report from India TV further adds that the car rammed into a nearby tree after the drive lost control of the vehicle. A case has been registered by the police. All the injured victims have been reportedly taken to hospital, where one is reported to be in critical state.

(More details awaited)

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 10:26 IST