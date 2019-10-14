e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Four national-level hockey players die in car crash: Report

As per reports, the players were travelling from Itarsi to Hoshangabad to play in Dhyan Chandra Trophy when their car met with an accident near Raisalpur village on National Highway 69.

other-sports Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As per reports, four hockey national players have died in the car crash.
As per reports, four hockey national players have died in the car crash.(ANI)
         

Four national-level hockey players were killed while three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in met with an accident in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police were quoted as saying by news agency ANI. As per reports, the players were travelling from Itarsi to Hoshangabad to play in Dhyan Chand Trophy when their car met with an accident near Raisalpur village on National Highway 69.

 

The deceased were identified as Shehnawaz Khan, Adarsh Hardua, Ashish Lal and Aniket, by the Madhya Pradesh police, according to news agency IANS.

A report from India TV further adds that the car rammed into a nearby tree after the drive lost control of the vehicle. A case has been registered by the police. All the injured victims have been reportedly taken to hospital, where one is reported to be in critical state.

(More details awaited)

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 10:26 IST

tags
top news
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
11 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
11 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
SC rejects plea to link Aadhaar to social media accounts
SC rejects plea to link Aadhaar to social media accounts
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report
Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report
‘Attempt to split China will end in shattered bones’: Xi on Hong Kong protests
‘Attempt to split China will end in shattered bones’: Xi on Hong Kong protests
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh KhanGoogle Doodle
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports