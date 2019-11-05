e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Four-year doping ban for India’s Commonwealth weightlifting champ

The 31-year-old Kumar, who won the 69kg title at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and a silver in 2014 (77kg), tested positive for Ostarine, media reports said.

other-sports Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:41 IST
Agence France-Presse
New Delhi
Ravi Kumar Katulu competes on the men's 69Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games.
Ravi Kumar Katulu competes on the men's 69Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games. (Reuters)
         

India’s Commonwealth Games weightlifting gold medal winner Ravi Kumar Katulu has been banned for four years after failing a drug test, a top anti-doping official told AFP on Tuesday.

Ostarine helps increase muscle mass though is not available to the public.

“Ravi Kumar has been suspended for four years,” National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) director general Navin Agarwal told AFP without naming the substance involved.

Ostarine is a “selective androgen receptor modulator”, or SARM, which doping experts say has been increasingly used as an alternative to steroids. No country has yet allowed its use as a medicine but it is widely available on the black market.

The ban is a new blow for scandal-tainted Indian weightlifting, which has been restricted to only four Olympic places -- two men and two women -- in Tokyo next year because of its high number of doping cases.

