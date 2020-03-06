e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / ‘Girls are ahead in everything now’ - Dutee Chand ahead of International Women’s Day

‘Girls are ahead in everything now’ - Dutee Chand ahead of International Women’s Day

Dutee’s message was shared in a video uploaded on Twitter as part of their “EveryWoman” campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day this Sunday.

other-sports Updated: Mar 06, 2020 12:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dutee Chand of India poses on the podium.
Dutee Chand of India poses on the podium.(Getty Images)
         

Olympian Dutee Chand on Friday opened up on the struggles she faced in her career and said that women are ahead in everything at the moment. Dutee’s message was shared in a video uploaded on Twitter as part of the microblogging website’s “EveryWoman” campaign for International Women’s Day, which will be celebrated across the world this Sunday. Speaking in the video, #RecordBreaker Dutee said: “When I started performing well in my village at the school level, it made me believe I could perform well and go further. When I started winning medals at nationals and for the first time, at the international level, despite being a junior, I won a medal in senior category. It filled me with confidence.”

She further went on to recall when she faced criticism from boys for choosing sports as a profession.“In the past it was just a dream when girls like me got into the team, I used to get criticized by the boys what will you do by running. Your job is to get married, have children, run the family. Then why do you want to run,” she said.

 

The sprinter, known to be India’s fastest woman, added: “But now, everybody says girls are winning and taking the lead. I am India’s fastest woman runner right now, after me someone else will take the lead. Right now girls are ahead in everything.”

She further recalled the toughest phase of her career when she was barred from competing against women by IAAF due to higher levels of testosterone. Dutee challenged her ban at Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) and won the case.

“I got the strength to fight when I faced injustice. In 2014, when there was a big issue regarding my high point jump, at the that time Payoshni Madam gave me a lot of support. I won the case and was back. A lot of people supported me during that hard time,” she said.

tags
top news
Yes Bank shares fall 60%, crisis intensifies risk-off mood fuelled by coronavirus spread
Yes Bank shares fall 60%, crisis intensifies risk-off mood fuelled by coronavirus spread
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
How coronavirus is different from seasonal flu and common cold
How coronavirus is different from seasonal flu and common cold
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
‘It isn’t your choice’: Bhogle on van Niekerk’s ‘free pass to final’ remark
‘It isn’t your choice’: Bhogle on van Niekerk’s ‘free pass to final’ remark
Nitin Gadkari lists his ministry’s ‘biggest failure’ in last 5 years
Nitin Gadkari lists his ministry’s ‘biggest failure’ in last 5 years
‘I just hate playing India’:Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘I just hate playing India’:Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs
Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports