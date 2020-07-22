e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Harikrishna settles for another draw in Biel Chess Festival

Harikrishna settles for another draw in Biel Chess Festival

The Indian No.3, playing with black pieces, signed peace with his Azerbaijan rival in 44 moves. He took his tally to 13 points and is in third spot.

other-sports Updated: Jul 22, 2020 22:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Harikrishna had shared a point with England’s Michael Adam in the first round.
Harikrishna had shared a point with England’s Michael Adam in the first round.(Image Courtesy: FIDE)
         

Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna drew his second-round game against Arkadij Naiditsch in the Classical event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland on Wednesday. The Indian No.3, playing with black pieces, signed peace with his Azerbaijan rival in 44 moves. He took his tally to 13 points and is in third spot.

Harikrishna had shared a point with England’s Michael Adam in the first round. In another match, Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Poland) and Spaniard David Anton Guijarro played out a draw in 41 moves. Harikrishna had earlier finished second in the rapid section of the tournament and won the Chess960 event.

The Biel Chess Festival, the first major event to be played over the board amid the Covid-19 pandemic, is being held by adhering to all health protocols, according to the tournament website.

At the chessboard, the distance has been increased by having two tables between the players. All pieces, boards and chess clocks are cleaned after each game. Also, spectators are not allowed at the venue.

tags
top news
PM Modi pitches nation as global investment destination at India Ideas Summit
PM Modi pitches nation as global investment destination at India Ideas Summit
In letter to PM Modi, Gehlot alleges ‘despicable attempts’ to topple govt
In letter to PM Modi, Gehlot alleges ‘despicable attempts’ to topple govt
‘India, US need to focus on something ‘bigger’ as they talk trade’, says Jaishankar
‘India, US need to focus on something ‘bigger’ as they talk trade’, says Jaishankar
Global economic resilience can be met by stronger domestic capacities: PM Modi
Global economic resilience can be met by stronger domestic capacities: PM Modi
To attract more investors, PM Modi cites India’s high FDI cap in defence, space
To attract more investors, PM Modi cites India’s high FDI cap in defence, space
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In