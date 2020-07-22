Harikrishna settles for another draw in Biel Chess Festival

other-sports

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 22:10 IST

Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna drew his second-round game against Arkadij Naiditsch in the Classical event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland on Wednesday. The Indian No.3, playing with black pieces, signed peace with his Azerbaijan rival in 44 moves. He took his tally to 13 points and is in third spot.

Harikrishna had shared a point with England’s Michael Adam in the first round. In another match, Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Poland) and Spaniard David Anton Guijarro played out a draw in 41 moves. Harikrishna had earlier finished second in the rapid section of the tournament and won the Chess960 event.

The Biel Chess Festival, the first major event to be played over the board amid the Covid-19 pandemic, is being held by adhering to all health protocols, according to the tournament website.

At the chessboard, the distance has been increased by having two tables between the players. All pieces, boards and chess clocks are cleaned after each game. Also, spectators are not allowed at the venue.