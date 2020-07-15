‘He’s a bold-faced liar,’ WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles lands scathing attack on wrestling legend

other-sports

When AJ Styles debuted in the WWE at Royal Rumble, fans went berserk. The WWE Universe had been demanding for the ‘Phenomenal One’ to be signed for years and their wishes finally came true in 2016. Shortly after Styles’ debut, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows also joined the WWE. The trio had a successful run in NJPW as the Bullet Club and the fans hoped for their reunion.

It came instantly as Styles along with Gallows and Anderson wreaked havoc over the WWE roster. Styles defeated John Cena with the help of his buddies before being broken up due to the draft. While Styles’ embarked on a championship run, Gallows and Anderson struggled to keep the momentum. They reunited again to form ‘The OC’ but that was also short-lived as Gallows and Anderson were released from the WWE a few months earlier.

Styles returned from injury and was immediately drafted back to SmackDown from Raw. There were some rumours that Styles wad irate with the release of his buddies while some said he had issues with Paul Heyman. Styles’ has now addressed those rumours on his Mixer stream.

“There were some rumours going around that AJ Styles left RAW to go to SmackDown because he was being bullied,” he said, per WrestlingNews.

“That may be the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. I’m a grown man. If there was some bullying going on that upset me enough to leave RAW and go to SmackDown, I would handle it.”

“The rumour about Paul Heyman and me being upset with him because he didn’t take up for Gallows and Anderson before they got released, that’s not what it was at all,” he continued.

“Not even close. I’ll give you a snippet of what me, Gallows and Anderson already know.

“He’s a liar, now you know. I’m sure you’ve heard that before if you go back to his ECW days, you’ll hear that. He’s a bold-faced liar. That’s my take on that.”

It was a scathing statement to make against a long-time wrestling figure. It doesn’t look like a storyline as they are on opposing brands. Heyman was recently relieved of his duties as the Executive Director of Raw.