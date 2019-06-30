Hockey India announces 33 players for Junior Men’s National camp

Hockey India announced a list of 33 players for the upcoming Junior Men’s National coaching camp on Sunday.

The list includes Goalkeepers Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, and Sahil Kumar Nayak, Defenders Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Sundram Singh Rajawat, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Nabin Kujur, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Niraj Kumar Waribam. While, the Midfielders called-up for the National Coaching Camp are Sukhman Singh, Gregory Xess, Ankit Pal, Akashdeep Singh Jr., Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Surya NM, Maninder Singh, and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.

Forwards Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, S Karthi, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Amandeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand, and Arshdeep Singh have also been asked to report for the National Coaching Camp.

The camp is scheduled to begin on July 1. Players will report at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru campus for a four-week camp that concludes on 27th July 2019.

The focus in the upcoming National Camp will be on trying out different combinations for future tournaments, and to also maintain their fitness as the Indian Colts team play their next tournament in October 2019.

“The results in the 8-Nations U-21 Invitational didn’t quite go our way, but we have this National Camp which will be helpful in trying out different combinations and variations within the Core Probables. We have selected players who were also a part of the Core Probables in our last National Camp in May 2019, and with more training in the upcoming four weeks, the players will get the opportunity to work on their speed, agility, and fitness, along with different tactics and strategies,” David John, Director High Performance said.

