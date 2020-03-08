Hockey India Awards: Manpreet Singh, Rani Rampal bag top honours

other-sports

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 19:26 IST

India men’s and women’s hockey captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal bagged the top honours at the Hockey India 3rd Annual Awards in New Delhi on Sunday. While Manpreet won the Hockey India Dhruv Batra Award for Player of the Year (Men), Rani won the Hockey India Dhruv Batra Award for Player of the Year (Women). Manpreet, who became the first Indian player to win FIH Men’s Player of the Year last month, was also given felicitated for the historic achievement. Rani, who had won the first Indian athlete to win the prestigious World Games Athlete of the Year 2019 earlier this year, was also felicitated for the massive achievement.

Speaking to reporters after the award win, Manpreet said: “It was a great year for our team, and I would like to dedicate this Award to my teammates and Coaches, without whom, I would not be holding this trophy. I would also like to thank Hockey India for their continued support, and I hope this Award will motivate, not only myself, but more players to give their best for the country and bring more laurels.”

Rani dedicated the award to her team: “I have always strived to work hard for my team and my country, and to have been recognised for doing the thing that I love doing the most, it gives me immense happiness. I would like to thank my teammates, Coaches, family and Hockey India for always being a huge supporter, and being the guiding light. I dedicate this award to my team.”

Speaking at the event, FIH and IOA President, Narinder Batra congratulated both men’s and women’s teams for a memorable 2019. “Hockey has always been a very important part of India’s sporting history, and I am delighted to see that the game still has a high following in our country across states and regions. I am really proud of the players of the Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey teams, who have consistently been performing for the country. Today is a day when we salute your hard work and efforts, and I congratulate all the winners in advance for putting in exceptional performances last year,” he said.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

Hockey India Presidents Award for Outstanding Achievement 2019: Government of Odisha

Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution 2019: Sports Authority of India

Hockey India Baljit SIngh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year 2019: Krishan B Pathak

Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year 2019: Harmanpreet Singh

Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year 2019: Mandeep Singh

Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women - Under 21) 2019: Lalremsiami

Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men - Under 21) 2019: Vivek Sagar Prasad

Hockey India Dhruv Batra Award for Player of the Year (Women) 2019: Rani Rampal

Hockey India Dhruv Batra Award for Player of the Year (Men) 2019: Manpreet Singh

Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award 2019: Harbinder Singh