Hockey World Cup 2018: India vs South Africa – When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India are set to take on world number 15 South Africa in the first match of the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The hosts, who won their one and only World Cup in 1975, will be looking to start their campaign with a big win.

The world number five India would be eager to reach the semi-finals, and possibly a podium finish. That is though, easier said than done as besides tackling powerhouses like two-time defending champions Australia, Netherlands, Germany and Olympic champions Argentina, the Indians will be under pressure to live up to the expectations of millions of fans.

The last time India played a World Cup at home, in 2010 in New Delhi, they finished a lowly eighth and going by records, the host nation has never fared well in the tournament.

When does the India vs South Africa match begin?

The India-South Africa match begins at 7 pm on 28 November.

Where will the India vs South Africa match be played?

The India-South Africa match will be played in Bhubaneswar.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs South Africa match?

The India-South Africa match will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs South Africa match?

The India-South Africa match will be available on Hotstar and on the official YouTube channel of International Hockey Federation. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 18:27 IST