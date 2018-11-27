Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 27, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Hockey World Cup 2018: PM Narendra Modi wishes luck to participating teams

Hockey World Cup 2018: The 16 teams will play in four pools between November 28 and December 16 in the tournament.

other sports Updated: Nov 27, 2018 21:10 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
Hockey World Cup 2018,PM Narendra Modi
Mumbai: Indian hockey team members with team officials during an event to unveil their new jerseys for upcoming Hockey World Cup 2018, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept 7, 2018(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes Tuesday to the 16 teams participating in the men’s Hockey World Cup, beginning Wednesday in Odisha.

“Welcome and best wishes to all teams participating in the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018, being held in Odisha. I am sure this tournament will be a treat for sports lovers and will also be an opportunity to discover India’s and especially Odisha’s culture,” he tweeted.

The 16 teams will play in four pools between November 28 and December 16 in the tournament.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 21:10 IST

tags

more from other sports