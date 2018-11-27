Hockey World Cup 2018: PM Narendra Modi wishes luck to participating teams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes Tuesday to the 16 teams participating in the men’s Hockey World Cup, beginning Wednesday in Odisha.

“Welcome and best wishes to all teams participating in the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018, being held in Odisha. I am sure this tournament will be a treat for sports lovers and will also be an opportunity to discover India’s and especially Odisha’s culture,” he tweeted.

The 16 teams will play in four pools between November 28 and December 16 in the tournament.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 21:10 IST