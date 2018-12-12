Hockey World Cup India vs Netherlands live streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India will be looking to make history at the 2018 Hockey World Cup when they take on Netherlands in the quarter final of the tournament on Thursday. India booked their entry in the quarters directly by winning Pool C while Netherlands finished second in Pool D and had to beat Canada in the crossovers to earn the right to face India. Should India win the match they will reach the semi-final for the first time since 1975, when they won the tournament for the only time.

When is India vs Netherlands quarter-final match in Hockey World Cup 2018?

The India vs Netherlands quarter-final match at Hockey World Cup 2018 will be played on Thursday, December 13.

Where will India vs Netherlands quarter-final match at Hockey World Cup 2018 be played?

The India-Netherlands Hockey World Cup 2018 quarterfinal match will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time does the India vs Netherlands quarter-final match start (time in IST)?

The India vs Netherlands Hockey World Cup 2018 quarterfinal match will start at 7 pm.

Where can one watch Hockey World Cup 2018 quarterfinal match between India vs Netherlands live match on TV in India?

The India vs Netherlands quarter final live broadcast will be on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

How and where can one watch India vs Netherlands live streaming online in India?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 quarterfinal India vs Netherlands live streaming will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 19:18 IST