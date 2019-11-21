How marathon is increasing self-confidence among runners

other-sports

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:47 IST

At a time when city dwellers are increasing moving towards a healthier lifestyle, marathons are becoming even more relevant. The Apollo Tyres Millennium City Marathon in Gurugram has been an annual event in the calendar of running enthusiasts since 2015 and recently hosted a few of the runners who have been participating in the event since the four year.

Satish Saxena, who ran his first-ever half marathon in 2015, expressed that the it has helped him increase his self-confidence. “I have completed more than 30 half marathons in the last four years. My confidence has gone up because of running. I don’t feel weary anymore. There is great joy in being energetic and enthusiastic. Some years ago, I felt envious of a Bengali man in his mid-50s who would run relentlessly. I am able to do it myself now,” says the 65-year-old.

A pediatrician, Anjali Nayar further recalled her memories from the event. “I will miss my dad this year,” says the 57-year-old pediatrician. Anjali took to running at the age of 51 – “to be able to stay fit and be a fun mum for my teenaged daughter’’.

The 5th edition of the event will take place on 1 December 2019.