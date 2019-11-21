e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

How marathon is increasing self-confidence among runners

At a time when city dwellers are increasing moving towards a healthier lifestyle, marathons are becoming even more relevant.

other-sports Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Marathon runners.
File photo of Marathon runners.(File )
         

At a time when city dwellers are increasing moving towards a healthier lifestyle, marathons are becoming even more relevant. The Apollo Tyres Millennium City Marathon in Gurugram has been an annual event in the calendar of running enthusiasts since 2015 and recently hosted a few of the runners who have been participating in the event since the four year.

Satish Saxena, who ran his first-ever half marathon in 2015, expressed that the it has helped him increase his self-confidence. “I have completed more than 30 half marathons in the last four years. My confidence has gone up because of running. I don’t feel weary anymore. There is great joy in being energetic and enthusiastic. Some years ago, I felt envious of a Bengali man in his mid-50s who would run relentlessly. I am able to do it myself now,” says the 65-year-old.

A pediatrician, Anjali Nayar further recalled her memories from the event. “I will miss my dad this year,” says the 57-year-old pediatrician. Anjali took to running at the age of 51 – “to be able to stay fit and be a fun mum for my teenaged daughter’’.

The 5th edition of the event will take place on 1 December 2019.

tags
top news
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
In debate over Delhi water quality, Paswan’s challenge to Arvind Kejriwal
In debate over Delhi water quality, Paswan’s challenge to Arvind Kejriwal
BJP to ask Kejriwal to drink water collected from 500 places in Delhi
BJP to ask Kejriwal to drink water collected from 500 places in Delhi
Can Mayank Agarwal do a Don Bradman in Kolkata?
Can Mayank Agarwal do a Don Bradman in Kolkata?
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
Oppo Reno 3 is coming soon with these important upgrades
Oppo Reno 3 is coming soon with these important upgrades
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
trending topics
Suhana KhanHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

other sports