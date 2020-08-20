‘I am going to embarrass him’: Adam Cole shoots on Pat McAfee ahead of NXT TakeOver XXX | EXCLUSIVE

other-sports

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 08:37 IST

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole stresses that his match against the former NFL star Pat McAfee at the NXT TakeOver XXX will not be “a spectacle”. It will be him “embarrassing” a guy “who does not belong anywhere near an NXT ring”. The bitter pro-wrestling feud between Cole and McAfee has been nearly two years in the making. The two have bickered several times on television when McAfee was brought on as a special broadcaster by WWE in the past.

The feud became truly heated last month in one of those - “hey is it real or is it a work?” segment that took place when Adam Cole was invited on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’. After some mocking words from McAfee, Cole went on an angry tirade and dropped some F-bombs, before disrupting the set and walking off.

The two, then, appeared to set things right when McAfee was personally invited by Triple H on an NXT show earlier this month. But, McAfee’s continuous mocking of Cole from the commentary box led to the two of them almost indulging in a brawl, only to be separated by the rest of the NXT crew. The battle lines were drawn, and by the next day - the match was set - Pat McAfee vs Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview, Cole opened up on why this feud is an interesting one for him and what can fans expect to see when he fights the ‘Punter of the decade’.

“This is a really interesting one for me. I am coming off from being the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all-time. I was really proud of that, still really proud of that. It’s something I want to refocus on to get the title back, I would love to be a two-time NXT Champion. Right now, I am dealing with this pest, and this guy who does not belong anywhere near not only in NXT ring but in any wrestling ring in general.

“Pat McAfee does not come from our world. Ever since, he stepped through, whether it is the commentary that he has done... I have known him for over two years, and he has always been someone I have never got along with. Ever. He has been brash, he has been way too comfortable. He is someone who walked in the locker room with these extremely talented people, and he walks around like he owns the place.

“He walks around like he is buddy-buddy with everybody. He has always been someone who rubbed me the wrong way. Obviously, everything that went down the wrong way on the radio show, or on NXT television, has led us to this point.” Cole said.

“This TakeOver is very interesting. TakeOver XXX is the culmination of a bunch of Takeovers and all the wrestling events that have happened in NXT so far. Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee will not be a traditional spectacle that people think it will be. It will be me embarrassing a guy. Me reminding this guy that he belongs nowhere near the NXT ring,” he further added.

“It will be entertaining, I promise you that. But it will not be what you are used to seeing from Adam Cole at TakeOver. So, I am ready to go. I am ready to set an example of him and for the rest of the world. Pat McAfee is not ready for it, he thinks he is. But he is not,” the former NXT Champion signed off.

(Watch WWE Special: SummerSlam 2020, Live and Exclusive only on SONY TEN 1 channels on 24th August 2020, 2:30 am onwards)