‘I’m disgusted’: Wrestling community rocked as several stars get accused of sexual misconduct

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:45 IST

The wrestling world has been struck with a slew of sexual assault and harassment allegations against some WWE, NWA, and other stars. Stories have been trending with the hashtag #SpeakingOut as several women have accused wrestling figures of sexual misconduct. After the allegations, WWE and several other wrestlers have spoken out against the act and condemned it while calling for the perpetrators to be punished.

An independent wrestler Liz Savage has said that Vice President Dave Lagana had sexually assaulted her.

“After being friends with David Lagana for four years he sexually assaulted me,” said Savage.

“I moved to LA after two years of him asking me to come out. He told me I was a real friend to him as I had been there for him when he was at his lowest, he wanted to bring me out to LA for work.”

“He was back and forth between (ROH/TNA) companies at the time (2010) but told me if I came to LA he would put me on NWA Hollywood and he needed someone to help him make the wrestling promotion agency he wanted to run a reality. I could even stay with him until I got my place and he’d show me around. None of this happened except the moving part.”

Seeing how strong these women are inspired me to tell my story. #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/6AHdwm43Mf — 🌺 Ariela Nyx 🌺 (@ArielaNyx) June 18, 2020

I’ve sat on this for years and I’m terrified of the judgements but I can’t keep it anymore when there could be others who have expirenced something like this #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/sXB9mXUWno — violet o'hara (@Lil_MissViolet) June 19, 2020

We have another statement from another woman who would like to stay Anonymous.



Joe Coffey, Travis Banks, Martin Zaki



We will not tolerate this anymore #speakingout pic.twitter.com/yLVYIsupev — Sierra Loxton 🌜🔮🌛 (@SierraLoxton) June 19, 2020

WWE superstars like Jordan Devlin Travis Banks, Joe Coffey, Matt Riddle, Jack Gallagher and former NXT UK champion Tyler Bate are also facing varying allegations.

Several wrestling stars like Big E, Nyla Rose, Tucker, Piper Niven, and NXT UK women’s champion Kay Lee Ray have made their feelings known for the perpetrators by posting on Twitter in support of the #SpeakingOut movement.

The things I have read today have made me sick to my stomach.



To anyone Speaking Out I’m sorry you had to go through these things, thank you for your courage.



To my colleagues, if you ever need a confidant at work it would be my honor.



Sex abuse needs to end.#SpeakingOut — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) June 19, 2020

I was lucky enough to have my story heard years ago. Now, it’s your turn. Proud of the women & men coming forward. You are heard. 💙 #SpeakingOut — The HBIC (@MiaYim) June 19, 2020

THIS. The amount of untold stories, typed & then deleted. As I could imagine for so many others as well.



It’s okay to not be ready. So much love and respect for those who are #SpeakingOut https://t.co/mkNSEJcTmT — KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) June 19, 2020

I pray our industry is swiftly rid of all these predators & abusers. To everyone brave enough to tell their story, I’m so sorry you had to endure this. #SpeakingOut — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 18, 2020

I’m disgusted by what I’m reading.



Well done to those speaking out. I really hope we can make British wrestling a better place and keep everyone safe.



This is a huge eye opener and let’s hope it will force a big change. — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 18, 2020

In view of the allegations, WWE has released a statement on the allegations against Devlin saying that “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”