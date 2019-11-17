e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

IAAF changes name to World Athletics

“We’re now World Athletics,” the sport’s international governing body said in their website.

other-sports Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, IAAF President Sebastian Coe applaud after handing over a ceremonial baton to Oregon Governor Kate Brown.
Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, IAAF President Sebastian Coe applaud after handing over a ceremonial baton to Oregon Governor Kate Brown.(AP)
         

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will now be known as World Athletics, a statement said.

“We’re now World Athletics,” the sport’s international governing body said in their website.

“Welcome to the new World Athletics website, the place to come for all things about our wonderful sport. We’ll be bringing you new features about athletes and the sport, as well as making it easier to find the things we know you love,” the official website said.

“From information about our events and news about our amazing athletes, to the rules of the sport, historical stats and features to inspire you to be active, it’s all here. Over the coming months, we’ll be adding more content and continuing to improve the organisation of the content.”

tags
top news
Muslim law board to file review petition on SC’s Ayodhya verdict
Muslim law board to file review petition on SC’s Ayodhya verdict
It’s Sena vs BJP again, this time over Bal Thackeray
It’s Sena vs BJP again, this time over Bal Thackeray
CM Raghubar Das faces challenge from BJP colleague on home turf
CM Raghubar Das faces challenge from BJP colleague on home turf
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
2 killed after 117-year-old church gutted in fire in Meghalaya
2 killed after 117-year-old church gutted in fire in Meghalaya
6 days after its capture, elephant dies at Assam training facility
6 days after its capture, elephant dies at Assam training facility
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

other sports