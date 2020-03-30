e-paper
India events not part of CWG 2022 events list



other-sports Updated: Mar 30, 2020 09:14 IST
Avishek Roy

Hindustan Times
2022 Birmingham Games
2022 Birmingham Games (Twitter)
         

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) released an elaborate programme for the 2022 Birmingham Games without any mention of the shooting and archery competitions to be held in Chandigarh with the medals to reflect in the final table, raising questions about the legitimacy of the agreement worked out by Indian sports officials.

The medal events programme and athlete allocation system for the Games released by CGF on Friday does not mention the events India had initially insisted must be part of the Birmingham competition and threatened a boycott if left out. In a statement on February 28, CGF had said shooting would be hosted by the Indian federation . Archery was added later.

CGF Louise Martin had said in that statement: “For accuracy, there will be no direct link between Birmingham 2022 and Chandigarh 2022 as this is not a co-hosting arrangement.”

A senior Indian Olympic Association official said that CGF should have mentioned the Chandigarh competition in the programme list.

Tom Degun, Media and Communications Manager of CGF said, “the full programme has not been published externally at this stage so the version may not be up to date.”

