e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / India men’s hockey team in lock down mode over coronavirus scare

India men’s hockey team in lock down mode over coronavirus scare

The hockey players have also been asked not to interact with campers from other sports and keep to themselves. Training activities, however, will go on for next month’s tour of Germany and Great Britain for the FIH Pro League matches.

other-sports Updated: Mar 12, 2020 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Hockey India men’s team coach Graham Reid.
Hockey India men’s team coach Graham Reid.(Hockey India)
         

With no matches scheduled till April 25 and in the wake of five confirmed cases COVID-19 in Karnataka, the men’s hockey team has been put in lock down mode, with players being told to neither go out of the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Southern Regional Centre in Bengaluru nor meet any visitors. The hockey players have also been asked not to interact with campers from other sports and keep to themselves. Training activities, however, will go on for next month’s tour of Germany and Great Britain for the FIH Pro League matches.

The team management has been directed to closely monitor players’ temperature. The women’s team, whose tour to China was called off a few days ago, is on a short break with the players asked to assemble in Bengaluru on March 22.

“We understand the growing concerns about Covid-19 virus and the team management as well as Hockey India are closely monitoring the situation. At this moment, we are staying focused on our preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. We don’t want this (concerns about Covid-19) to affect our motivation in anyway, so the intensity and training level has been the same,” said Graham Reid, chief coach of the men’s team, on Thursday.

“The SAI Centre in Bengaluru has taken stringent measures to ensure we are provided a safe environment to train. We are of course taking all the precautions and we have been directed to closely monitor players’ temperatures as regularly as after each training session,” Reid added.

As of now, there is no change in the schedule for India’s Pro League matches against Germany on April 25 and 26 at Monchengladbach. The German hockey federation, Deutsche Hockey Bund (DHB), has adopted a wait and watch policy as far as the India matches are concerned.

“At this point in time, we cannot yet make a concrete statement on the situation in Berlin at the end of April. We are in constant contact with Hockey India and the Indian team. It certainly depends on how the situation around Covid-19 will be until then,” said Christoph Plass, DHB’s media officer.

“After Australia and New Zealand have not to travel to Europe, the Pro League matches against Belgium will take place in Monchengladbach (March 19) and Hamburg (March 26), but—according to the health authorities—without spectators in the stadium,” Plass added.

With the situation changing every day, Reid said they are prepared for whatever decision the authorities take.

“Whether we will play the upcoming matches in FIH Hockey Pro League entirely depends on the directives we get from the Ministry and Govt. of India. For us, the whole focus is to be match-ready and we will remain in camp until end of this month,” he said.

tags
top news
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports