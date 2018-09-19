Indian Golf Union gets government lifeline to put house in order

After the Sports Ministry gave interim recognition to the Indian Golf Union (IGU) for three months in July, the national federation has got more time to puts its house in order. Sports secretary Rahul Bhatnagar said the ministry has extended recognition till the end of December after IGU president, Lt Gen D Anbu, sought more time.

After being derecognised in April for non-compliance with the National Sport Code, IGU, at its EGM in June, met the Ministry’s demand to amend its constitution and then-president Wg Cdr Satish Aparajit (retd) stepped down as his term had ended.

IGU applied for renewal of annual recognition in July. Interim recognition was given till the end of October, during which IGU had to hold elections for all other posts and get the amended constitution registered with the Registrar of Societies in Kolkata.

While the IGU enjoys a breather, a petition filed by Shyam Sunder under the Right to Information Act questioned the ministry granting interim recognition in July, claiming there is no such provision under the National Sports Code.

In their replies two ministry officials were against grant of interim recognition.

Under-secretary AK Singh said: “….Especially when no pressing need has been put on record for such an action (interim recognition), IGU may be advised to conduct elections and approach the Ministry for annual recognition.”

Rohit Bhardwaj, director, sports, noted, “IGU may be asked to conduct elections as per amended constitution and then apply for recognition along with election results. As there is no pressing need and litigation is also under process (the court cases against IGU) there does not seem any need for ad-hoc arrangement like interim recognition as same is not as per guidelines…”

However, Bhatnagar noted, “IGU has adhered to our directions and president (Aparajit) has stepped down….we can consider granting them interim recognition for 90 days, during which time they should conduct elections as per their revised constitution.

“This will also facilitate the training and competitions (before the Asian Games) for players which has been suffering due to non-grant of recognition to IGU.”

Should IGU miss this lifeline, a high-profile sport like golf will have a tarnished image.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 19:23 IST