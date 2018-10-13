Indian women’s hockey team in semifinals of Youth Olympics

The Indian women’s team notched up a comfortable 3-0 win over Poland to enter the semifinals of the Hockey 5s competition of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games here.

Lalremsiami (10’), captain Salima Tete (14’) and Baljeet Kaur (14’) contributed to the U-18 team’s victory with a goal each at the Parque Polideportivo Roca.

The first period of the quarterfinal game started with Poland finding the first chance in the second minute as Viktoria Zimmermann tested the Indian goalkeeper Bichu Kharibam. India’s Mumtaz Khan also had a chance in the same minute but could not get past the Polish custodian. Both the teams tried to get into the rhythm and find an opening to take the lead, but it was only in the last minute of the first period that Indian forward Lalremsiami made the breakthrough as she scored past Poland’s Nicole Chruszcz to give her team lead.

The second period was a crucial one in the context of the match as Poland looked for an equaliser, whereas India wanted to extend their lead and secure a semifinal spot. India also had a few chances in the opening couple of minutes, but it was only in the 14th minute where the Indian team delivered with two more goals as captain Salima Tete scored first and 54 seconds later, it was Baljeet Kaur’s turn to register her name on the score-sheet. The two quick-fire goals in the 14th minute meant that India took a 3-0 lead which was eventually enough for them as Poland could not trouble the rival defence.

