Indians make winning start at junior worlds

Pranav Rao Gandham, seventh seed Meiraba Luwang, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Rohan Gurbani proceeded to the third round of boys’ singles.

other-sports Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Sathish Kumar in action.
Sathish Kumar in action.(BAI)
         

Indian shuttlers made a good start on the opening day of the World Junior Championships in Kazan, Russia, on Monday.

Pranav Rao Gandham, seventh seed Meiraba Luwang, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Rohan Gurbani proceeded to the third round of boys’ singles. All four had received first round byes and won their respective second round matches in straight games in the draw of 256.

It was a similar story in girls’ singles as Unnati Bisht, Aditi Bhatt, Tasnim Mir and Trisha Hegde also earned straight-game victories to enter the second round in the draw of 128.

But it was end of the road for Mohammed Qadeer Moinuddin and Bokka Navaneeth in men’s doubles. Singapore’s Weng Soong Darrion Michae Ng and Yi Ming Justyn Sim beat the Indian duo 21-18, 16-21, 21-11. htc

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 22:53 IST

