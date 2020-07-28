e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / IOA forms 11-member CGA of India for 2020-21 season

IOA forms 11-member CGA of India for 2020-21 season

The committee also includes senior IOA officials R K Anand (senior vice president), Anil Khanna (senior vice president), Rajeev Mehta (secretary general), and Anandeshwar Pandey (treasurer).

other-sports Updated: Jul 28, 2020 18:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
IOA president Narinder Batra.
IOA president Narinder Batra.(Getty Images)
         

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday constituted an 11-member Commonwealth Games Association of India (CGA of India) under its president Narinder Batra for the 2020-21 season.

Besides Batra, the committee also includes senior IOA officials R K Anand (senior vice president), Anil Khanna (senior vice president), Rajeev Mehta (secretary general), and Anandeshwar Pandey (treasurer).

VD Nanavati, Adille Sumariwala, Kuldeep Vats, Ajay Singh, Dushyant Chautala and Ajit Banerjee are other members of the panel. Union minister and Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda and National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) chief Raninder Singh are special invitees to the committee.

As per the requirements of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), every Commonwealth country needs to have its own Commonwealth Games Association to deal with matters related to sporting activities among its member nations.

So, the CGA of India will deal with the CGF regarding any matters related to Commonwealth nations, including the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

tags
top news
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
Rajasthan cabinet sticks to July 31 as assembly session date, reply sent to governor
Rajasthan cabinet sticks to July 31 as assembly session date, reply sent to governor
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
Owaisi alleges PM Modi will violate ‘constitutional oath’ by attending Ram Temple ceremony
Owaisi alleges PM Modi will violate ‘constitutional oath’ by attending Ram Temple ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray shares ‘good news’ on Mumbai’s Covid-19 situation
Aaditya Thackeray shares ‘good news’ on Mumbai’s Covid-19 situation
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In