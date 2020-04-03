John Cena names his pick for the ‘new face’ of WWE

other-sports

John Cena was the top draw in the WWE for quite some time in the past and the 16-time world champion was hailed wisely as the ‘top guy’s for the promotion. While the status received mixed reviews from the fans over the years, he continued to lead the brand and during a recent interview with Corey Graves in the ‘After the Bell’s podcast, he identified Roman Reigns as the superstar who can become the new face of the company.

“Maybe Roman is flirting with that territory but it’s not like... Actually, Roman does an extremely good job at it, but we need something like that. We need a frontman to push forward and that’s where the era will get defined, “ the multiple time champion said.

In the recent times, the fans have been quite divided when it comes to top talents and Cena believes that it is very difficult for the company to come up with a ‘top guy’s at this moment.

“It needs what I’m not sure it can produce, and that’s...just the state of where everything is now, which is weird because it kind of always corrects itself so we’re in a day and age where it needs a frontman or woman,” Cena said. “It needs one, maybe two, definable characters to absolutely be the reason, and that’s what will be able to define what the era is because it takes on those personality traits of its top star. Like I said it before I don’t know if, all things considered, the crowd is so mixed, that if the company puts its faith behind an individual, the knee-jerk reaction of the audience, even if they liked the guy last week, is to say ‘f--k you, you’re not going to tell me who I like.’ So the audience is also tipping the scales of this not being able to happen. Universal popularity will never happen because someone will see it and get on to it and be like, ‘he seems to be getting popular, let’s stop this right now,’ or, ‘she seems to be getting popular let’s change this right now,’ and I’ve seen it happen with guys who are really darlings of that underground crew make it, and as soon as they make it, the rug is pulled out from under them.

“It’s difficult because it’s like a ‘Super Friends’, because the audience is so segmented, some people will embrace that underground dude. Some people will embrace the top person. Some people will embrace the midcard. Some people will embrace the cruiserweights, and then there’s the split between like, ‘I like SmackDown, I like RAW, I like NXT.’ It’s just really difficult to get one definable figure to stand at the front and be like, ‘okay let’s go.’ I mean, I don’t know, so I don’t know. That’s where the business is, and usually if it pushes too far in one way, the pendulum finds a way to come back, but I really don’t know because the program is so socially active, and your social emotions are not what they are in the arena. I know that first hand, dude. When you’re at the edge of your seat, and you’re lost in a championship fight and something happens and you think maybe a title is going to switch and it doesn’t, you stand and you catch yourself going, ‘nah,’ and you tweet like, ‘that was BS,’ or whatever. Your keyboard emotions aren’t necessarily the same as watching it live, “ he explained.