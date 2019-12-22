e-paper
Home / Other Sports / John Cena to play ‘substantial’ role in Wrestlemania 36 - Report

John Cena to play ‘substantial’ role in Wrestlemania 36 - Report

According to @WrestleVotes, John Cena wants to do ‘something substantial’ at WrestleMania this time round in Tampa and not just an appearance like last year.

other-sports Updated: Dec 22, 2019 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of WWE wrestler John Cena.
A file photo of WWE wrestler John Cena.(Twitter)
         

John Cena was the most bankable star for WWE in the recent past but a prolonged absence and more focus on his acting career means that his wrestling appearances have been few and far between. Last year, the veteran star brought back his Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick in a segment with Elias during Wrestlemania 35 but there was no match for him. However, according to @WrestleVotes, Cena wants to do ‘something substantial’ at WrestleMania this time round in Tampa and not just an appearance like last year.

Cena earlier had confirmed that he intends to wrestle for the WWE in the future and is never going to walk away from the company.“I will never walk away from the WWE,” Cena told Willie Geist on NBC’s Sunday Today.

“When do I walk away with a sense of mental and physical sanity?” Cena told Sunday Today.

“I’m right at that precipice.”

“I feel great, I’m in the best shape of my life,” he added. “It’s not that I couldn’t continue, but I think from this point on I run the risk of tipping that balance the wrong way.”

Cena and Randy Orton has been a part of some memorable matches in the history of WWE and in the last decade, the two well-known superstars were part of some extremely interesting feuds.

However, it’s been a year since Cena has competed in a match in WWE and although he was rumoured to take part in the Royal Rumble match this year, he was ruled out due to an ankle injury. As of now, it is not sure whether Cena will take part in Wrestlemania 36 or not but Orton has already extended a challenge for a match at the grand event.

“I’m on a flight to London and see this striking young man asking me a question. Why yes @johncena I am up for a challenge, are you? Let’s say ohhhh I dunno, #Wrestlemania36 maybe? Or does Hollywood have you booked solid? #WM36,” Orton posted on his Instagram account on his way to England for upcoming events.

