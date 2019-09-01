Judo boss offers Olympic lifeline to asylum-seeking Iranian Mollaei

other-sports

Iranian judo star Saeid Mollaei, who claimed he was ordered to deliberately lose a world championship fight, could compete under a refugee flag at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, officials said Sunday. International Judo Federation (IJF) president Marius Vizer has thrown his support behind former world champion Mollaei, who reportedly complained he had been instructed by Iranian authorities to throw a match in Tokyo last week to avoid facing Israeli Sagi Muki.

“It is our mission to protect our athletes -- that’s clear,” Vizer told AFP.

“We will do our best that he will compete in the Olympic Games. Later we will see in which team -- there are different options, but one of them will be applied for the Olympics.”

Vizer was quoted by local media as saying that Mollaei had told him pressure was being exerted on his family in Iran, prompting him to lose to Belgium’s Matthias Casse in the semi-finals of the men’s 81-kilo class.

The 27-year-old Tehran native subsequently fled to Berlin where he is currently seeking asylum, Vizer told Japan’s Asahi newspaper.

Germany’s interior ministry refused to comment on the case when contacted by AFP at the weekend.

The IJF will issue a statement on Monday, Vizer confirmed, but insisted: “First of all we will do everything to support the athlete so he can continue his career and participate in the Olympic Games.”

Vizer added that an emergency meeting would be convened this week to investigate whether Mollaei and his family had been the victim of political coercion or threats and subsequently to decide whether to punish the Iranian judo federation.

- ‘Special situation’ -

“It’s a part of life and part of the surprises that can happen,” said Vizer.

“But we have rules. Everything has to happen according to the statutes of the international federation and the Olympic charter.

“Some countries have different rules -- they can apply those rules in their country, but not at an international sports event,” he added.

“It’s a special situation. We have to live with that and act accordingly.”

Among some of the more colourful online and social media reports, it was claimed Vizer had booked a car to whisk Mollaei from the world championship venue in Tokyo to the airport in a daring escape.

Iran’s Fars news agency accused Mollaei of pre-planning his defection, quoting Iran’s judo head coach Majed Zarian as saying: “Everything was set in advance -- someone in Iran must have helped him.”

Iran does not recognise Israel and Iranian passports remind holders in bold red they are “not entitled to travel to occupied Palestine”.

There have been previous examples of Iranian athletes being told to lose to avoid facing Israeli opponents, most notably wrester Alireza Karimi, whose coach was caught yelling “Alireza you must lose, the Israeli won” in a video that went viral in 2017.

Karimi was suspended for six months for throwing his bout, while his coach was banned for two years.

Vizer insisted his support of Mollaei was a question of “sporting values” and not politics.

“I’m not in favour or against any country,” he said.

“We are here to protect the interests, the integrity and the fairness of the sport.”

