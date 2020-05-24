e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Jyoti Kumari puts cycling trials on hold as exams take priority

Jyoti Kumari puts cycling trials on hold as exams take priority

“At the moment, we want her to complete her matriculation,” father Mohan Paswan said.

other-sports Updated: May 24, 2020 19:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Jyoti Kumari carried her injured father on a cycle for around 1,200 km from Gurugram to Bihar’s Darbhanga amid Covid-19 lockdown.
Bihar school girl Jyoti Kumari, who cycled 1200 km with her injured father from New Delhi to Darbhanga, will appear for Cycling Federation of India trials once the lockdown ends even though finishing matriculation is her primary aim.

“We will surely her send for the trials after the lockdown is lifted. She got enrolled in class nine yesterday. At the moment, we want her to complete her matriculation,” father Mohan Paswan told PTI from Sirhulli.

Rendered jobless and penniless because of the extended COVID-19 lockdown, the 15-year-old was forced to ferry her father who was unable to walk properly after a surgery to his left knee following an accident. As the story went viral, the CFI duly took note of Jyoti’s incredible feat of cycling more than 1200-kilometres spanning over a week.

“Yes, we received the call from New Delhi (Cycling Federation of India). We said she needs rest now may be after two-three months we will see,” Paswan, who fractured his leg in an accident while driving his auto-rickshaw in January, said.

Jyoti later went to tend to her father as the COVID-19 pandemic followed with the nationwide lockdown. In her village, Jyoti used to regularly cycle 5 kms to reach to her school.

“We saw many of the fellow migrant workers walking home. But I could barely walk so we bought a second-hand bicycle and started our journey on May 7,” Paswan recalled. “Jyoti cycled for long hours even during the night and we managed to hitch rides on trucks and tractors for stretches across Uttar Pradesh.”

The District Magistrate of Darbhanga has also reached out to Jyoti and enrolled her in class nine at the Pindaruch High School. She has also been given a new bicycle, school uniform and shoes for higher education.

