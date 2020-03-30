List of big ticket sporting events affected by coronavirus pandemic
This is the first time that the modern Olympics has been postponed in peace time. Here is a full list of big ticket sporting events that have suffered due to the pandemic.other-sports Updated: Mar 30, 2020 15:17 IST
The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a halt. Ever since countries started putting nationwide lockdowns to battle the spread of the disease, sporting events have gone for a toss as well. The biggest casualty of them all being the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which has been postponed by a year. This is the first time that the modern Olympics has been postponed in peace time. Here is a full list of big ticket sporting events that have suffered due to the pandemic.
2020 Tokyo Olympics - Postponed for a year
Cricket
India vs South Africa ODI series - Cancelled
Australia vs New Zealand ODI series - 2nd and 3rd ODIs Cancelled
Indian Premier League - Postponed to April 15 with cancellation an option.
Pakistan Super League - Suspended
Football
UEFA Euro 2020 - Postponed for a year
UEFA Champions League & Europa League - Knock out Phase postponed
Top tier leagues in England, Spain, France, Italy, Germany and other key countries postponed
Copa America 2020 - Postponed for a year
Archery
World Cup - Cancelled
Badminton
China Masters - Suspended
German Open - Cancelled
Asian Championships - Suspended
India Open - Suspended
Swiss Open - Suspended
Malaysia Open - Suspended
Singapore Open - Suspended
Thomas and Uber Cup Finals- Postponed to August 2020
Tennis
Miami Open - Cancelled
French Open - Postponed
BNP Paribas Open - Cancelled
Monte Carlo Masters - Cancelled
All AITA tournaments - Cancelled
Athletics
World Indoor Championships postponed to March 2021
Field Hockey
India’s tour of Japan - Postponed
FIH Pro League - On hold till May 17
Basketball
NBA - Cancelled
Shooting
World Cup in New Delhi - Postponed to May and June
Boxing
World Cup in Germany - Cancelled
Formula 1
Australian GP - Cancelled
Monaco GP - Cancelled
Bahrain GP - Postponed
Vietnamese GP - Postponed
Chinese GP - Postponed
Azerbaijan GP - Postponed