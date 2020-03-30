List of big ticket sporting events affected by coronavirus pandemic

other-sports

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a halt. Ever since countries started putting nationwide lockdowns to battle the spread of the disease, sporting events have gone for a toss as well. The biggest casualty of them all being the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which has been postponed by a year. This is the first time that the modern Olympics has been postponed in peace time. Here is a full list of big ticket sporting events that have suffered due to the pandemic.

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Postponed for a year

Cricket

India vs South Africa ODI series - Cancelled

Australia vs New Zealand ODI series - 2nd and 3rd ODIs Cancelled

Indian Premier League - Postponed to April 15 with cancellation an option.

Pakistan Super League - Suspended

Football

UEFA Euro 2020 - Postponed for a year

UEFA Champions League & Europa League - Knock out Phase postponed

Top tier leagues in England, Spain, France, Italy, Germany and other key countries postponed

Copa America 2020 - Postponed for a year

Archery

World Cup - Cancelled

Badminton

China Masters - Suspended

German Open - Cancelled

Asian Championships - Suspended

India Open - Suspended

Swiss Open - Suspended

Malaysia Open - Suspended

Singapore Open - Suspended

Thomas and Uber Cup Finals- Postponed to August 2020

Tennis

Miami Open - Cancelled

French Open - Postponed

BNP Paribas Open - Cancelled

Monte Carlo Masters - Cancelled

All AITA tournaments - Cancelled

Athletics

World Indoor Championships postponed to March 2021

Field Hockey

India’s tour of Japan - Postponed

FIH Pro League - On hold till May 17

Basketball

NBA - Cancelled

Shooting

World Cup in New Delhi - Postponed to May and June

Boxing

World Cup in Germany - Cancelled

Formula 1

Australian GP - Cancelled

Monaco GP - Cancelled

Bahrain GP - Postponed

Vietnamese GP - Postponed

Chinese GP - Postponed

Azerbaijan GP - Postponed