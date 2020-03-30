e-paper
Home / Other Sports / List of big ticket sporting events affected by coronavirus pandemic

List of big ticket sporting events affected by coronavirus pandemic

This is the first time that the modern Olympics has been postponed in peace time. Here is a full list of big ticket sporting events that have suffered due to the pandemic.

other-sports Updated: Mar 30, 2020 15:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The giant Olympic rings are seen in the dusk through a tree at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park after postponing Games due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID 19), in Tokyo, Japan March 25, 2020.
The giant Olympic rings are seen in the dusk through a tree at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park after postponing Games due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID 19), in Tokyo, Japan March 25, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a halt. Ever since countries started putting nationwide lockdowns to battle the spread of the disease, sporting events have gone for a toss as well. The biggest casualty of them all being the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which has been postponed by a year. This is the first time that the modern Olympics has been postponed in peace time. Here is a full list of big ticket sporting events that have suffered due to the pandemic.

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Postponed for a year

Cricket

India vs South Africa ODI series - Cancelled

Australia vs New Zealand ODI series - 2nd and 3rd ODIs Cancelled

Indian Premier League - Postponed to April 15 with cancellation an option.

Pakistan Super League - Suspended

Football

UEFA Euro 2020 - Postponed for a year

UEFA Champions League & Europa League - Knock out Phase postponed

Top tier leagues in England, Spain, France, Italy, Germany and other key countries postponed

Copa America 2020 - Postponed for a year

Archery

World Cup - Cancelled

Badminton

China Masters - Suspended

German Open - Cancelled

Asian Championships - Suspended

India Open - Suspended

Swiss Open - Suspended

Malaysia Open - Suspended

Singapore Open - Suspended

Thomas and Uber Cup Finals- Postponed to August 2020

Tennis

Miami Open - Cancelled

French Open - Postponed

BNP Paribas Open - Cancelled

Monte Carlo Masters - Cancelled

All AITA tournaments - Cancelled

Athletics

World Indoor Championships postponed to March 2021

Field Hockey

India’s tour of Japan - Postponed

FIH Pro League - On hold till May 17

Basketball

NBA - Cancelled

Shooting

World Cup in New Delhi - Postponed to May and June

Boxing

World Cup in Germany - Cancelled

Formula 1

Australian GP - Cancelled

Monaco GP - Cancelled

Bahrain GP - Postponed

Vietnamese GP - Postponed

Chinese GP - Postponed

Azerbaijan GP - Postponed

