Maisnam, Tasnim crowned junior national badminton champs

other-sports

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 22:27 IST

Manipur’s Maisnam Meiraba Luwang and Gujarat’s Tasnim Mir won the boys’ and girls’ titles in the 44th Junior National Badminton Championships at Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Chattisgarh’s Ishaan Bhatnagar claimed a doubles double, in boys’ doubles and mixed doubles.

Meiraba, who recently won the Bangladesh Junior International Series title, extended his fine form and celebrated his 17th birthday by registering a 21-18, 21-19 win over ninth seed Rohan Gurbani of Maharashtra in the boys’ final.

Tasnim had to work hard for girls’ title. The reigning U-15 Asia champion and second seed defeated Karnataka’s Vijetha Harish 14-21, 21-18, 21-13.

The boys’ doubles final lived up to expectations with top seeds Bhatnagar and Telangana’s Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala effortlessly beating the fifth seeds Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Edwin Joy 21-14, 21-15.

In mixed doubles, second seeds Bhatnagar and Goan Tanisha Crasto upset the top seeds Navaneeth Bokka and Sahithi Bandi 21-18, 21-13.

Girls’ doubles witnessed an upset as sixth seeds Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker of Maharashtra held their nerves for a 21-14, 20-22, 21-18 victory over top seeds Aditi Bhatt and Tanisha Crasto in a marathon final that lasted an hour and 17 minutes.