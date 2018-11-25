Manipur government to confer suitable title to Mary Kom

Manipur government will honour MC Mary Kom by conferring an appropriate title on her in recognition to her unprecedented feat of winning the sixth Gold Medal in the World Boxing Championship and her illustrious career in the field.

Disclosing this at BEG Sangai Fiesta, 2018 held as part of ongoing Manipur sangai festival at Sangaithel Park in the outskirt of Imphal on Sunday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the title would be announced in a grand reception ceremony to be organised soon after her arrival to the State. Stating that Mary Kom has done the State and the entire country proud, he informed that the State Cabinet would discuss the matter of bestowing the title soon.

Thirty five year old Mary Kom who is mother of three kids, scripted history by beating Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in an unanimous 5-0 verdict in the 48-kg category summit bout in national capital on Saturday.

Earlier in a facebook post, Chief Minister congratulated Mary Kom on winning the World boxing championship for a record 6 times,saying,“We are proud of you.”

Manipur Sports minister Letpao Haokip also sent his congratulations to Mary Kom on the occasion.

“On behalf of the people of Manipur and on my personal behalf, I convey my heartiest congratulations to MC Mary Kom for winning the prestigious Gold Medal in the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championship title for the sixth time,” Minister Letpao said in a release. “Mary Kom has brought laurels for our country –India and Manipur, in particular. May God bless her with good health and prosperity in all her endeavours.”

The Komrem Union Manipur (KRUM) also congratulated the indomitable MC Mary Kom once again on becoming the first 6 times world women boxing champion.

Though the population of Komrem is not even close to one percent of Manipur’s total population, Mary Kom has made the community known to all, says President Lallkhomang Serto of KRUM in a statement to media. The Komrem community (Kom, Purum, Chiru, Aimol, Koireng, Kharam tribes) are very proud of Mary Kom for introducing the name of Komrem Community to the world.

Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) Major General KP Singh and all ranks of Assam Rifles also congratulated Manipur’s daughter Mary Kom on winning her sixth Women’s World Boxing Championship.

“The passion and hard work with which she has persued the sport is not only an inspiration for the youth of Manipur but also for the entire country,” says Assam Rifles (South) PRO said in a press release. “The achievement will encourage women in Manipur to take up sports in big numbers as a suitable career and act as a lesson in women empowerment.”

The whole family of Assam Rifles joins the people of Manipur in celebrating this impressive achievement conveyed the release.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 15:59 IST