MP teen Muskan Kirar, Promila Daimary win gold in Archery Asia Cup

Muskan Kirar, the 17-year-old upcoming archer from Madhya Pradesh (MP) scored a couple of big scalps en roue a gold medal in the women’s compound event at the Archery Asia Cup stage 1 competition in Bangkok on Wednesday.

On a day when Indian archers ruled the roost, Kirar was joined by Promila Daimary (Assam), who won the recurve gold, while Madhu Vedwan and Gaurav Trambak Lambe made it to the podium with bronze medals in the women’s and men’s recurve events, respectively.

However, the stars of the day were Kirar and Daimary, who stunned Russian third seed Erdynieva Natalia 7-3 in the recurve final.

Kirar, who trains at the Madhya Pradesh Archery Academy in Bhopal, beat Malayasia’s Zakaria Nadhirah 139-136 in the final. The 17-year-old’s run began with a comfortable win over Chinese Taipei’s Lo Chao-Wen 142-133 in the first round.

Kirar, who was seeded fourth in the compound event, beat Zhexenbinova Adel 145-142 in the round of 16 and then scalped Indonesia’s Yurike Pereira 147-138 in the quarterfinals. Kirar’s biggest scalp came in the semi-final where she got the better of top seed Mat Nurfatehah of Malaysia 148-144.

Meanwhile, the other Indians in stage 1, Yashwi Upadhyay, second seed Divya Dhayal, and Hiwrale Mrinal Anil bowed out at the quarterfinal stage.