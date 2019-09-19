Muhammed Anas not to run in individual 400m in World Championships; his name entered for relays only

other-sports

National record holder quarter-miler Muhammed Anas will not run in the individual 400m at the Doha World Championships beginning on September 27 despite beaching the qualifying mark of the showpiece event. Anas had crossed the World Championships qualifying mark of 45.30 at the Kladno international meet in the Czech Republic on July 13 by clocking 45.21, while also bettering his own earlier national record (45.24) in the process.

But the Athletics Federation of India has not entered the name of the 25-year-old Kerala athlete for the individual 400m for the World Championships, preferring to field him only for the men’s 4x400m relay and mixed 4x400m relay. The world governing body IAAF on Thursday issued the provisional list of the athletes, country’s wise as well as event-wise and Anas’ name was there only in the men’s 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay, and not in the individual 400m race.

Under IAAF rules, no athletes can be added now. Only withdrawals of the already entered names can be done by the managers just before the Championships.

“We have not entered Anas for individual 400m as we thought he can help the country better in the men’s 4x400m relay and mixed 4x400m relay. We have good chance to do well in the relays, especially in the mixed 4x400m relay,” an AFI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Anas, however, said he was not aware that he will not be running in the individual 400m race.

“I did not know about that (not running individual 400m). I will have to check with AFI or coaches,” Anas said from his training base in Europe.

The AFI is particularly hoping to reach the final of the mixed 4x400m relay despite the ruling out of Hima Das as the top-eight finishers will get automatic berth for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

