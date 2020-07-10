e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Mushtaque Ahmed resigns as Hockey India president, Nigombam to replace him

Mushtaque Ahmed resigns as Hockey India president, Nigombam to replace him

other-sports Updated: Jul 10, 2020 13:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(Getty Images)
         

Mohd Mushtaque Ahmed has resigned as Hockey India president due to personal commitments, the national federation announced on Friday. HI Executive Board named Manipur’s Gyanendro Nigombam as the officiating president in Ahmed’s place.

“Hockey India Executive Board held an emergent meeting today and named Manipur’s Gyannendro Nigombam as the Officiating President of Hockey India,” the national body said.

“This was following the resignation letter of Mod Mushtaque Ahmed received by Hockey India on July 7 which cited personal and family commitments as the reasons.”

