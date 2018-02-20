NADA adjourns Inderjeet Singh’s hearing, provisionally suspends 5 athletes

The hearing into shot-putter Inderjeet Singh’s doping case was adjourned again even as the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has provisionally suspended five athletes for violating anti-doping rules.

Inderjeet, the 2015 Asian champion, was barred from taking part in Rio Olympics after his urine sample taken on June 22 had returned positive and his B sample test done under an independent observer also returned positive.

NADA conducted 404 dope tests last month and wrestlers Bhagwan (72kg), Amit (74kg), boxer Lakshya Chahar (80kg) and two other athletes Neelam Kumari (100m hurdle) and Saurbh Singh (100m) were provisionally suspended.

“The athletes found guilty of violating Anti Doping Rules of NADA were given opportunity to present themselves before the Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel and explain their cases on the date and time fixed by the Panel for hearing,” NADA said in a release.

The hearing of Sumit Sehrawat, a national-level wrestler, who had ran away from giving his urine sample after winning a gold medal in the All-India Police Wrestling last October, was also adjourned.

There were two more sittings last month of powerlifters Sarita Rani and Vandana Dubey’s cases but both were adjourned, according to a NADA release.