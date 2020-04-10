e-paper
Home / Other Sports / NBA players to receive full April 15 paychecks: Reports

NBA players to receive full April 15 paychecks: Reports

The league and the National Basketball Players Association have been negotiating a salary-reduction percentage for upcoming pay periods.

other-sports Updated: Apr 10, 2020 09:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Washington
FILE PHOTO: Mar 8, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
NBA players will receive their full paychecks on April 15, US media reported, but salaries could be reduced as the league remains shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN and the Philadelphia Inquirer were among the outlets citing league sources in reporting on Thursday that players would be paid as usual on April 15.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association have been negotiating a salary-reduction percentage for upcoming pay periods, and on Tuesday the players association reiterated to agents that owners could withhold 25 percent of players’ remaining salaries if the season is cancelled.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday that he did not expect the league to be in a position to make a decision on when and how a return to play might happen until May.

The regular season was due to end on April 15, with the playoffs scheduled to start on April 18.

