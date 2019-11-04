e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Novak Djokovic ready for ‘big task’ to grab ‘fantastic’ year-end No. 1

The 16-time Grand Slam champion sealed his fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Canadian Denis Shapovalov, but will be usurped by the injured Rafael Nadal at the top of the rankings on Monday.

other-sports Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Paris
Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the Paris Masters.
Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the Paris Masters.(REUTERS)
         

Novak Djokovic says he is ready for the “big task” of trying to win the ATP Tour Finals in London and claim the year-end world number one spot for a record-equalling sixth time. The 16-time Grand Slam champion sealed his fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Canadian Denis Shapovalov, but will be usurped by the injured Rafael Nadal at the top of the rankings on Monday.

Nadal said he will fight until it is “impossible” to be fit for the start of the season-ending championships on November 10.

If the Spaniard does not play or fails to win a round-robin match at the Finals, Djokovic must claim two group-stage victories and make the final to pass him.

Djokovic would also be sure of the year-end top ranking should he win the tournament and Nadal does not reach the semis.

“There’s always a chance that I win all my matches in London, that I play well. I have done it in the past, and I like playing there,” said the 32-year-old, who has won five ATP Finals titles.

“But it’s (an) extremely difficult task considering who my opponents are going to be.

“You’re playing (a) top-10 player every single match. So that’s a big task on my end that I have to focus on.

“And as a consequence, of course, if I manage to get the year-end number one, that would be fantastic.” Djokovic is bidding to equal Pete Sampras’ record of finishing six years as the world’s best player, while Nadal is looking to achieve the feat for the fifth time.

“It is a motivation and a goal every day,” said Djokovic.

“It is a goal that I have as a professional tennis player to win as many Grand Slams as possible and also to be number one worldwide for as long as possible.” The 33-year-old Nadal could have ended the race for top spot by winning the Paris title, but he withdrew before his semi-final against Shapovalov with an abdominal muscle strain.

- Djokovic not slowing down -

Djokovic has enjoyed yet another fantastic season, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon among his five titles.

That looked a long way off when his comeback from a long-standing elbow injury suffered a setback last year with a shock French Open quarter-final defeat by Italian Marco Cecchinato.

But he has since added four major titles, having also claimed the 2018 Wimbledon and US Open crowns.

Djokovic -- who is closing in on Nadal, who has 19, and Federer, with 20, on the all-time list of Grand Slam titles -- says he is hoping to play on for as many years as possible.

“I would like to play tennis for a long time. I don’t know how long that is going to be, but I wish to really play pretty long.

“So hopefully you’ll be seeing me around for many more years.” Djokovic’s victory on Sunday delivered his 34th Masters title and his 77th on the ATP Tour in total.

tags
top news
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Sena move
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Sena move
Odd-even scheme begins as Delhi battles toxic pollution: 5 points
Odd-even scheme begins as Delhi battles toxic pollution: 5 points
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
Priyanka Chopra claims it’s hard to shoot in Delhi smog
Priyanka Chopra claims it’s hard to shoot in Delhi smog
Why India need to rethink their batting approach in T20Is
Why India need to rethink their batting approach in T20Is
Odd-Even scheme begins as Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ category
Odd-Even scheme begins as Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ category
trending topics
Odd Even RuleOdd Even SchemeSourav GangulyPrince NarulaPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh Khan

don't miss

latest news

India News

other sports