Opinion: Want to hit the ball long? Equipment and fitness is essential

Let’s take a break from the short game and discuss another important aspect – the long ‘drive’. It’s the short game that gives you the scores, but it is the long drive that gives you the thrill.

Simply put, you are going to hit the ball longer if you can generate more clubhead speed. Hitting the ball long off the tee comes from a combination of correct swing technique, playing the right equipment and physical fitness.

There are minor adjustments in the set-up position, taking into account the change in loft of the clubface and the increase in the club’s length.

Pic 1 shows the set-up position – the ball is now placed closer in line with the left foot. As the loft is now quite less (ranging from 8-11 degrees), we now need to hit the ball more on the upswing. With the ball positioned closer to the left foot, the club head would have reached the bottom of the arc before impact and will hit the ball when it is on the way up towards finish.

Gurugram, India - Aug. 20, 2018: Karan Bindra Golg couch at DLF Golf Course, in Gurugram, India, on Monday, August 20, 2018. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

In the takeaway, we need to extend the left arm outwards as we take the club back to help create a wide arc. This will, in effect, help increase the size of the circle (swing) and therefore generate more speed as we swing down. At the top of the back swing, the shoulders are rotated away from the target; the left shoulder is under the chin and behind the ball. This is a fully-loaded backswing position, and one that will generate immense power.

Swinging down in the correct sequence is of utmost importance if we are to effectively deliver the clubface on the ball with maximum speed. Start the downswing with the lower body turning towards the target, followed by the upper body unleashing the power. Keep the head behind the ball at impact, as moving the head towards the target will cause loss of power.

If you follow this sequence, at the finish you should have the body weight on the left foot, body rotated towards the target and a well-balanced position (Pic 2).

Playing the right equipment will surely optimise results. With the technology available today, try to get yourself tested on a TrackMan launch monitor to see what combination of shaft and clubhead are giving the best results. You will be surprised to see how much the data changes when you are ‘fitted’ for a driver correctly.

Finally, the more physically fit you are, the better chances of increasing clubhead speed. Look at Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka and you will see big frames and plenty of muscle. Look at Rory McIlroy and you will see a thinner and a smaller built. Again, with the kind of information available in the fitness arena as well, players of different body frames have learned to build golf-specific, athletic physiques.

Get yourself to a fitness instructor with knowledge of the golf swing, and start working on your golf muscles. Goes to show, that if you have the correct information, you can work in the right direction.

One of the most satisfying shots in golf is when we hit the driver 20 yards past the other players. Hope the above gives you some insight into what it takes to bomb a big drive down the fairway.

(The author has been a golf professional for over 20 years now)

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 16:43 IST