Paddler Soumyajit Ghosh gets bail, eyes Commonwealth Championships return

Embroiled in a case of domestic violence, former national champion Soumyajit Ghosh on Wednesday said he is eyeing a competitive return with the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in June, after being granted an unconditional bail by Barasat Courts.

“All the allegations against me are false and myself and my family have got bail,” Ghosh, who had become the youngster national champion back in 2013, told reporters.

“I will try to make a comeback in the Commonwealth Championships. I will try my best. But at the same time I’ll have to appear in courts whenever they summon.” “With the bail, I can concentrate on playing again. It’s a very difficult battle and I consider myself lucky that my family and well-wishers stand beside me.”

Ghosh and five of his family members and relatives were charged with IPC sections 498A (physical and mental torture), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 195A (threatening to give false evidence) and 34 (common intention) at the Barasat Courts on January 16.

“We all made an effort to reunite but I’m clueless why all these allegations were made against us. I was really shocked to see the complaint. I’m innocent and waiting for the verdict.” After getting a notice, they appeared at the Barasat Courts and after the hearing, the chief judicial magistrate granted bail without imposing any condition, his lawyer Sibashish Pattanayak Dey said.

Ghosh married the same girl who had accused him of rape and after the case was dismissed, the same girl filed fresh charges against the Olympian.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 23:28 IST