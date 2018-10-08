PBL 2018 Auction: Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth bought for 80 lakh

The players auction for the Premier Badminton League 2018 is currently underway in the capital and it has been a big pay day for some of Indian badminton’s biggest stars. According to the rules of the auction, the maximum amount that a player could be bought for is 80 lakh rupees and most of India’s top shuttlers have managed to bag that amount.

PV Sindhu has joined defending champions Hyderabad Hunters for Rs 80 lakh, while Saina Nehwal, after going unsold in the first round, was bought by North Eastern Warriors for the same amount.

The other top players who managed to touch the Rs 80 lakh mark were Kidambi Srikanth, bought by Bengaluru Raptors and HS Prannoy, bought by Delhi Dashers.

ALSO READ: Saina Nehwal to marry Parupalli Kashyap on December 16

The top international stars who have been bought for the same amount include reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin, Danish shuttler Viktor Axelsen, South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun and Lee Yong Dae.

Young sensation Lkshya Sen was bought by 7 Aces Pune for Rs 11 lakh while another upcoming player Sourabh Verma was bought for Rs 16 lakh by Ahmedabad Smash Masters.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 16:44 IST