e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / PM Modi to launch first ever Khelo India University Games

PM Modi to launch first ever Khelo India University Games

As many as 3400 athletes from 159 universities across the country will vie for top honours across 17 disciplines, including rugby which is among the six team events.

other-sports Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Cuttack
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first-ever Khelo India University Games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will launch the multi-disciplinary sporting event through a video conference facility.

As many as 3400 athletes from 159 universities across the country will vie for top honours across 17 disciplines, including rugby which is among the six team events.

Ace sprinter Dutee Chand, who is a student of KIIT, the host university, is excited to be part of the event.

“I may make the grade on the strength of my world ranking (currently no. 54 in 100m and no. 43 in 200m) but I really want to make it to the Olympic Games by achieving the qualification standard,” she said.

There are other talented athletes like Mangalore University’s triple jumper Jay Shah, his team-mate long distance runner Narendra Pratap Singh, Pune University’s long distance runner Komal Jagadale and Acharya Nagarjuna University’s sprinter Yarraji Jyothi, who can lift the quality of competition in track and field sport.

tags
top news
After meeting PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray tweets ‘courtesy meeting’ pics
After meeting PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray tweets ‘courtesy meeting’ pics
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
‘India hitting US very hard on trade, will talk business with PM Modi’: Trump
‘India hitting US very hard on trade, will talk business with PM Modi’: Trump
After poll loss, Indian-origin Leo Varadkar quits as Ireland PM
After poll loss, Indian-origin Leo Varadkar quits as Ireland PM
Windows 10 is getting a big colourful makeover
Windows 10 is getting a big colourful makeover
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports