Pro Kabaddi: Jaipur Pink Panthers continue winning streak, beat Haryana Steelers

other-sports

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:59 IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers registered an impressive 37-21 victory over Haryana Steelers with Deepak Hooda and Sandeep Dhull leading the charge in the presence of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan as they cheered on to their team.

Jaipur Pink Panthers came into the match with confidence running high with their back to back victories and were facing Haryana Steelers whom they defeated in the last 3 games between them. Haryana Steelers showcased some valiant efforts by Sunil in defense with a High 5. Deepak Hooda put in an inspiring captain’s performance with 14 points and Sandeep Dhull scored 6 tackle points, his second continuous High 5.

Jaipur began the game very strongly by getting Naveen off the mat in the 5th minute Do-Or- Die raid which saw Amit Hooda make a strong double thigh hold to take Jaipur’s score to 1-3. Sunil was immaculate in defense for Jaipur as he got 3 strong tackle out of the 4 that he attempted.

He was equally matched by Sandeep Dhull who also got 3 tackles out of 4 attempts to take down Haryana’s raiders, especially Naveen, as he got him twice in those efforts. Haryana were left in a slump when Deepak Hooda got the opposite captain, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Vikas Kale in a great move which was later reviewed by Haryana. The half ended with Jaipur leading Haryana by 8-13.

The second half saw Sandeep Dhull continue his efforts in keeping Naveen on the bench as he got a great thigh hold on him in the 21st minute just as Haryana were inflicted an All Out.

Vinay capitalised on the mistakes made by Jaipur in which he got Sandeep Dhull and Sunil Siddhgavali and reduce the score 11-20. Jaipur was cruising in the lead, as captain Deepak Hooda completed a Super 10 in the 33rd minute. Ajinkya Pawar made life even more difficult for Haryana when he came in as a substitute and got rid of both the corners, Dharmaraj

Cheralathan and Sunil by sliding through their grips. This was followed by Deepak Hooda, made the most of this in the subsequent raids as he got rid of both the men on the mat to get Haryana Steelers All Out for the second time and more than double their score 16-34.

Comfortably cruising towards the end of the game, Deepak Hooda and his men strategically utilized the remaining game time to not let Haryana Steelers get a grip in the end minutes.

The game ended 21-37 in favor of Jaipur Pink Panthers who stay unbeaten and Haryana Steelers looking to regroup before their next game against Tamil Thalaivas in Patna.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 21:59 IST