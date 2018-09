Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Full schedule: Dates, timings, live streaming, live scores

The Pro Kabaddi League is back for its sixth edition and this year, the tournament will begin in Chennai on October 7. Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will clash in the opening match, while the second game will be held between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba. Patna Pirates are the defending champions after they defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants to clinch the title in 2017.

The 12 participating teams have been divided into two zones of six teams each, where each team will be playing a set of 15 intra-zone and 7 inter-zone matches, prior to the play-offs. The play-offs would be held in Kochi on December 30-31 while the finals will be played on January 5 next year in Mumbai.

The tournament was supposed to begin on October 5, but it was postponed due to logistical reasons.

“The 6th Season of the PKL will start on October 7 instead of the earlier date of October 5 owing to logistical reasons such as caravan movement and stadium availability,” the organisers said in a media statement.

Here’s a look at full schedule of Pro Kabaddi League 2018 -

Chennai Leg: 5-11 October 2018

7 October 2018: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates; Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

8 October 2018: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers; Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha

9 October 2018: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

10 October 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba; Tamail Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

11 October 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi; Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors

Haryana (Sonipat) Leg: 12-18 October 2018

12 October 2018: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha

13 October 2018: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi; Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

14 October 2018: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha; Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

15 October 2018: Rest day

16 October 2018: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans; Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

17 October 2018: Bengalru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas; Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

18 October 2018: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi

Pune Leg: 18-25 October 2018

18 October 2018: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

19 October 2018: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans; Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

20 October 2018: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors; Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

21 October 2018: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors; Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

22 October 2018: Rest day

23 October 2018: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans; Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

24 October 2018: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers; Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha

25 October 2018: Rest day

Patna Leg: 26 October-1 November 2018

26 October 2018: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers; Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas

27 October 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors; Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

28 October 2018: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha; Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

29 October 2018: Rest Day

30 October 2018: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans

31 October 2018: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan; Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

1 November 2018: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

UP Leg (Host City unconfirmed): 2-8 November 2018

2 November 2018: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

3 November 2018: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan; UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls

4 November 2018: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors

5 November 2018: Rest Day

6 November 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers; UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

7 November 2018: UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates

8 November 2018: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi; UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls

Mumbai Leg: 9-15 November

9 November 2018: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers; Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

10 November 2018: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors; U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

11 November 2018: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

12 November 2018: Rest Day

13 November 2018: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans; U Mumba vs UP Yoddha

14 November 2018: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers; U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

15 November 2018: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi; U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas

Ahmedabad Leg: 16-22 November 2018

16 November 2018: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha

17 November 2018: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors; Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls

18 November 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls; Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha

19 November 2018: Rest Day

20 November 2018: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans; Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi

21 November 2018: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas; Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba

22 November 2018: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers

Bengaluru Leg: 23-29 November 2018

23 November 2018: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors; Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

24 November 2018: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi; Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

25 November 2018: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

26 November 2018: Rest Day

27 November 2018: Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers; Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

28 November 2018: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan; Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha

29 November 2018: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

Delhi Leg: 30 November-6 December 2018

30 November 2018: Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers; Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

1 December 2018: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba

2 December 2018: U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan

3 December 2018: Rest Day

4 December 2018: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans

5 December 2018: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors; Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls

6 December 2018: UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers; Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas

Hyderabad Leg: 7-13 December 2018

7 December 2018: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

8 December 2018: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors; Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

9 December 2018: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers; Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

10 December 2018: Rest Day

11 December 2018: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba; Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha

12 December 2018: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

13 December 2018: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

Jaipur Leg: 14-20 December 2018

14 December 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan; Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

15 December 2018: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

16 December 2018: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

17 December 2018: Rest Day

18 December 2018: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

19 December 2018: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

20 December 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi

Kolkata Leg: 21-27 December 2018

21 December 2018: Wildcard Match

22 December 2018: Wildcard Match; Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

23 December 2018: Wildcard Match; Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

24 December 2018: Rest Day

25 December 2018: Wildcard Match; Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

26 December 2018: Wildcard Match; Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls

27 December 2018: Wildcard Match: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha

PLAYOFFS

Kochi

30 December 2018: TBD vs TBD; TBD vs TBD

31 December 2018: TBD vs TBD; TBD vs TBD

Mumbai

3 January 2019: TBD vs TBD

4 January 2019: Rest Day

5 January 2019: FINAL

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 12:57 IST