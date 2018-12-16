Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-29

Gujarat Fortunegiants continued their fine form as they beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-29 in the Pro Kabaddi League in Panchkula on Sunday. It was a solid defensive performance by Gujarat with Ruturaj Koravi and Parvesh Bhainswal leading their charge. Sachin scored 7 raid points for Gujarat while Prapanjan chipped in with 5 points.

A slow start cost Jaipur as they rallied to make a comeback but just fell short in the end. Deepak Hooda and Ajinkya Pawar scored eight points each for the losing side. Gujarat Fortunegiants leapt into a 4-1 lead with three raid points in four minutes. Jaipur Pink Panthers forced a super tackle in the next minute to cut the lead to just one point. Gujarat Fortunegiants were in fine form as they inflicted an all out in the 8th minute to lead 10-3.

Ajinkya Pawar made a two-point raid in the 10th minute as Jaipur Pink Panthers trailed 6-11. A super raid in the 14th minute by Dong Geon Lee gave the Fortunegiants 16-7 lead. Gujarat held a comfortable eight-point lead at the end of the first with the score 18-10 in the favour. Jaipur Pink Panthers were the better team at the start of the second half.

Deepak Hooda got a two-point raid in the 23rd minute to trail 14-19. Gujarat forced a super tackle in the 25th minute to avert an all out. Jaipur did inflict an all out in 27th minute but still trailed by five points. Prapanjan who had a quiet game made a two-point raid in the 31st minute to give Gujarat an eight-point lead. In the last 10 minutes, Jaipur made a strong attempt to mount a comeback but Gujarat were in no mood to relinquish their lead. With less than five minutes to go, Gujarat Fortunegiants led 31-24 but Jaipur scored a couple of raids to cut the deficit to four points. Gujarat Fortunegiants showed composure and didn’t panic to win the match 34-29.

